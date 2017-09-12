Story slam theme: “Small potatoes’

BAR HARBOR — “Small potatoes” is the theme of the next Words Unleashed story slam at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

Whether literal or not, the library wants to hear true, first-person potato stories. Those familiar with “The Moth” broadcast on NPR will recognize the format. These are true stories told live. Stories must be the teller’s own and told in the first-person. Stories should be no more than five minutes long. At the end of each slam, the theme of the next slam is chosen by the audience.

Jesup hosts Words Unleashed story slams every other month throughout the year, alternating with Verse Unleashed poetry slams. Call the Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245 or email [email protected]