Story slam theme: ‘May day’

BAR HARBOR — “May day” is the theme of the next Jesup Memorial Library Words Unleashed Story Slam on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Whether it’s a Mayday call or a celebration of May Day, participants are invited to step up to the mic and share their true stories.

Those familiar with “The Moth” broadcast on NPR will recognize the format. These are true stories told live. Stories must be true, be the tellers’ own and be told from the first-person point of view. Stories should be no more than five minutes long.

Everyone is welcome to share a story, cheer on a friend or just listen. At the end of the story slam, the audience will choose the theme for the next slam. This month’s slam will be in the periodicals room, as a talk and slideshow will be going on at the same time in the library.

Contact the Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245 or [email protected]