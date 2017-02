BAR HARBOR —A movie and silent auction featuring the animated film “Storks” will raise funds for the Conners Emerson eighth grade.

The showing is set for Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Reel Pizza. The silent auction will be open for bidding before the show and during intermission. Tickets cost $3 for students and $5 for adults. Doors open and bidding begins at 1 p.m.

The IPad Mini raffle winner will be picked and auction items can be picked up after the film at 3:45 p.m.