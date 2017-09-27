Stonington poet to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Joe Coomer will speak at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Many know Coomer’s writing through “Pocketful of Names.”

Coomer has written seven other novels, two books of nonfiction and many poems. He will read from his first collection of poetry, “Other Lives.” Coomer is known for his self-deprecating humor. After his reading, he will answer any questions “he’s been trained to answer, other answers will be made up,” said Coomer.

Coomer winters in Springtown, Texas. There, he runs a pair of antique malls and a large antiques shop, filled with things from Maine. He lives in a fairly new Victorian that he spent a year and a half building in the late ‘80s. He wrote about this project in “DreamHouse.”

His wife, Isabelle Tokumaru, paints still lifes in the third story while he writes novels in the kitchen, where the food is close.

He and his wife summer in Stonington. They’ve restored a Victorian house, built in 1885. They enjoy time on Yonder, a 1934 motorsailer, which he calls “prettier than most actresses.”

He chronicled her purchase, restoration and stupidities at sea in “Sailing in a Spoonful of Water.”

Coomer’s life is split; he lives in the desert and by the sea. He is scared of the ocean and of writing, “but you can’t keep me out of them.”

There will be books for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.