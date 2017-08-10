Stone to talk about ‘Wonders of Tribal Ethiopia’

BAR HARBOR — Photographer and art collector Clare Stone will join College of the Atlantic Director of Creative Services Rebecca Hope Woods in the Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Wonders of Tribal Ethiopia,” a show of her work on display at COA this summer. The presentation is free.

Stone traveled to Ethiopia in 2015 with a small group led by photographer John Rizzo. While there, she met with and photographed seven different tribes from the Omo Valley. The Valley, located in Africa’s Great Rift Valley, has a cultural heritage untouched by globalization until very recently. The area is inhabited by many distinct ethnic groups.

“Clare has a well-honed eye for capturing a certain honesty within portraiture. I am especially looking forward to hearing from her about the duality she encountered wherein the people of the tribes could be seen purely as photographic subjects and elements at one moment, and then immediately go back to everyday lives and struggles the next,” Woods said. “I think some visitors to ‘The Wonders of Tribal Ethiopia’ might only see one side or the other, but as an artist, Clare saw both, and in turn, tried to show that through her work.”

Stone, born in Greenwich, Conn., completed a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Purchase and studied photography at Manhattanville College. Married to art collector Allan Stone, Clare Stone was exposed to much great art through her husband’s Manhattan art gallery, Allan Stone Projects. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she had several shows in Northeast Harbor at the John Beuke Gallery and at the Seal Harbor Library, where she showed a series of portraits of people and their dogs. In 2010, Stone had a show at COA’s Blum Gallery called “Turkish Delights,” which was based on a trip to Istanbul.

In 2009, COA established the Allan Stone Chair in Visual Arts. The position is currently held by Catherine Clinger.