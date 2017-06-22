Stewart and Hildebrandt to play

MOUNT DESERT — Brian Dyer Stewart and Lenore Hildebrandt will perform original songs at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Stewart and Hildebrandt, called “a folk duo with a jazzy flair,” arrange and play their own songs. They have performed over many years and recorded several CDs. Stewart plays piano and guitar, Hildebrandt plays percussion, and they both sing.

Hildebrandt is a German-born poet, teacher and editor. Stewart has brought his music into the community from schools and churches to pubs and online piano concerts. Both live with their families in Harrington, where they built their own houses and grow gardens.

This program is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.