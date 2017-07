CRANBERRY ISLES — Local poets Starr Cummin Bright and Skip Stevens will read at the Islesford Dock Gallery on Islesford on Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m.

Bright, a retired veterinarian living on a farm in Pennsylvania, has spent the last 25 summers on Islesford. She is the author of “Inhabiting an Island” (Apple Grove Press). Stevens lives year-round on Islesford and teaches online at Coppin State University in Baltimore. He is the author of “At Bunker Cove” (Moon Pie Press).