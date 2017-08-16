‘Squirrel’ coming to stage

BAR HARBOR — Creators of original family theater, The Gottabees, will perform “Squirrel Stole My Underpants” in The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.

Blending puppetry, dance and physical theater, the show follows a young girl named “Sylvie” as she explores strange lands in search of the mischievous squirrel that stole her favorite piece of clothing. Over the course of her journey, Sylvie discovers strength and magic within herself.

The Gottabees began making theater for families in 2013 and have been selling out venues and inspiring homemade puppet shows throughout the U.S. and Canada. They want children to know that they, too, can make theater wherever they are and whoever they are.

“This performance by The Gottabees is innovative, engaging and just plain fun,” said Kristin Leffler, Criterion media manager. “If you and your child have enjoyed Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers & Barn Arts Collective performances, you are bound to adore this one!”

Tickets cost $5 and are available at criteriontheatre.org or at the theater an hour before show time. This event was made possible by the support of the New England Foundation for the Arts.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.