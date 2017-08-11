Sprague artworks on display

BAR HARBOR — The work of artist Roberta Sprague will be on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of August. Sprague is discounting the prices of her work on display in the library. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Jesup.

Sprague’s work captures the ever-changing patterns that vary with the movement of branches and shadows through the landscape, with the seasons, the time of day and the weather. She creates collages by hand painting paper and then making shapes and designs that provide layers of color, light and pattern. Her quest to capture the colors of Maine has led her to explore other mediums. She accents her collages with oil paint, colored pencil, oil pastels, water colors and colored pencil.

Sprague moved to Maine shortly after receiving her bachelor’s degree from the Syracuse University School of Art in 1970. She became interested in working with special needs children while sharing art with them, and as a result, worked with children with communication disorders for many years. At the same time, Sprague has continued to make and sell her own art. She currently has work available in Maine at Chapter Two in Corea, The Landing Gallery in Rockland, Eclectia in Southwest Harbor and Spruce & Gussy in Bar Harbor. She also has work on display in the Maine Artists Guild exhibition at the Davistown Museum. She and her husband live on Mount Desert Island.

Her artwork on display can be viewed during the hours the library is open until the end of August. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.