A spectacular Fourth! On Mount Desert Island

Plenty of food, fun and festivities will be the order of the day on Tuesday as the Mount Desert Island area celebrates 241 years of American independence. From a roaring parade to music concerts and more, there is something for everyone during this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. Emera Maine is the “green” sponsor for events in Bar Harbor.

Fireworks shows are scheduled for both Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor.

Pancake breakfast

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will hold their annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast on the Bar Harbor town athletic fields on the corner of Park and Main streets, beginning at 6 a.m.

Guests will enjoy plain or blueberry pancakes, coffee, juice, sausages, egg sandwiches and more. The breakfast runs until 10 a.m.

Around MDI Relay

6 a.m. 100-kilometer relay route encircles picturesque MDI. Organized by Crow Athletics.

Bar Harbor Nonprofit Showcase

7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street. A variety of Maine nonprofits distribute information, sell goods, raffle items, hold a children’s carnival, other vendors and more.

Parade

Every year, the town of Bar Harbor celebrates Independence Day with a colorful, patriotic and humorous parade. This year’s theme is “We the People.” The parade will leave the athletic fields at 10 a.m. and follow Main Street to Cottage Street and head west before turning down Eden Street to connect with Mount Desert Street. It then will turn south onto Ledgelawn Avenue and back to the ballfield. The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Jesup Memorial Librarian and former Town Council Chairman Ruth Eveland, who won the Cadillac Award as citizen of the year last fall. BHB&T also is the official parade sponsor.

Seafood festival

Rotarians will follow up their delicious breakfast offering with an even better luncheon at the Bar Harbor athletic fields, featuring steamed lobster, mussels, corn on the cob, strawberry shortcake and more. Lobster rolls, crabmeat rolls, veggie burgers, hot dogs, burgers, french fries, watermelon and beverages will be available.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

MDI YMCA Lobster Races

Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street. Watch local businesses put their lobsters to the test in a high-speed crustacean contest where guts and determination will reign supreme. Proceeds benefit the MDI YMCA Scholarship Program. Call 288-3511.

Craft fair

The Island Arts Association will hold its annual artist and craft fair and marketplace in the MDI YMCA parking lot on Park Street, just across from the Bar Harbor athletic fields, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Harborside Concert Series will be held in Agamont Park leading up to the fireworks. This year’s performers are Trisha Mason Band, Blake Rosso Band and The Crown Vics. Free.

Town Band concert

Free concert on the Bar Harbor Village Green. For more than 100 years, the Town Band, comprised of amateur musicians from around the region, has entertained thousands of locals and visitors. Runs from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Fireworks

Fireworks in Bar Harbor are set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., off Agamont Park at the town pier. Downeast Brass will play Handel’s “Fireworks” during the show. Ocean Properties is the event sponsor.

Southwest Harbor Fireworks

Fireworks will color the sky over Southwest Harbor this year, beginning at approximately 9 p.m. The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the display. Fireworks will be shot from a barge moored in the harbor and should be visible from most areas around the periphery.