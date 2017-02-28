Speakeasy to roar into auto museum

TREMONT — The third annual Speakeasy will be held at the Seal Cove Auto Museum on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

The museum will be transformed into the Brass Club once again for an evening in which guests are encouraged to wear 1920s garb and dance amid the Brass Era cars at the museum.

“We sold out weeks in advance last year,” said Raney Bench, the museum’s executive director.

“This year, we sold a quarter of the available tickets the very first day they became available, probably grabbed up by those who missed out last year! I think people enjoy it so much because it’s a chance to get out of the house in the winter and have some fun with local friends in a very different kind of a setting.”

The 11-piece jazz orchestra “Swingin’ Overtime” will set the mood with their old-time acoustic big band show featuring standards from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington.

Three charity blackjack tables and a roulette wheel, new to the Speakeasy this year, will be set up for anyone who wishes to try their luck.

Apparatus Dance Theater, aerial performers from Portland, will return with a new act that will include single-point trapeze feats and a hula-hoop performance. The Barn Arts Collective from Bass Harbor will add their special talents to the event to entertain guests, including teaching Charleston and swing moves to dancers.

Prohibition era beers, wine, the Speakeasy specialty cocktail, as well as an assortment of light refreshments will be available.

Tickets cost $25 for members, $40 for nonmembers, and include drinks. Nonmember tickets include a one-year membership to the Seal Cove Auto Museum for 2017. Tickets may be purchased by calling the museum at 244-9242 or by visiting www.sealcoveautomuseum.org/speakeasy2017.

The mission of the Seal Cove Auto Museum is to tell the story of innovation and ingenuity in New England and America through the early development of the automobile. The museum is open May 1 – Oct. 31 and in the winter by appointment. Contact the museum at 244-9242 or [email protected].