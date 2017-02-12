SPCA pet of the week: Tanner

Sea green eyes gaze at you from across the room. Taking a closer look, you see that these eyes belong to a scruffy black cat with a white triangle on his face.

Meet Tanner, an adoptable cat at the SPCA of Hancock County. Tanner has won the award for “most alluring eyes” at the shelter, but gosh, that pink nose is awfully cute too. Why’s he so scruffy looking? Tanner arrived with his fur all matted together, so we gave him a bit of a haircut to make him feel better.

His fur is short, so with regular attention we don’t expect him to need his fur trimmed in the future.

Tanner likes to cuddle with both humans and other cats. He’s hoping someone will be drawn in by the power of his gaze and take him home with them. Might that someone be you?

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday