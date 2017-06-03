SPCA pet of week: Maggie

Do you have a castle, but no queen to rule it? A throne, but no royalty to sit in it? A sunny windowsill overlooking the garden, but no one to chatter at the birds? Well, we have just the cat for you. Queen Maggie knows the importance of looking the part, so she’s always in her formal wear. Mind you, she’s a cat, so “formal wear” is a black tuxedo. Don’t tell her that’s not what queens wear, or your head may roll. Queen Maggie is a young cat at 1.5-years-old, so you know there will be stability in your castle for a long time if you choose her to be your monarch.

She does have some royal decrees that she’ll insist you honor. These are: No other cats in her castle. Pet her exactly the number of times she wishes, and not one time more. Give her extra blankets on her bed so that she can properly rumple them up before she sleeps, after breakfast or whenever she chooses.

If you can obey these royal decrees, then Queen Maggie will hear your petition. She holds court Wednesday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the lobby of the SPCA of Hancock County.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday