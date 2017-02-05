SPCA pet of week: Barn cats

The SPCA has a special group of kitties who are looking for a barn home together.

These four cats have embraced their wild side and formed a friendship that we don’t want to break up. They each have a unique personality, and the four of them together make the perfect group to take care of your barn for you.

Bayvee, a black cat with a white spot on her chest, is the barn ninja. (Special skill: catching mice before they even know she is there.)

Mattie, a grey tabby, is the perimeter patrol. (Special skill: charming humans into handing out more wet food.)

Silvia, a gorgeous calico, is the warrior princess. (Special skill: striking terror into the heart of anyone who messes with her crew.)

And the glue that holds them all together is Liberty, a brown tabby with piercing green eyes. She provides comfort to the others in times of stress and sticks close to home to make sure there’s always someone there.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday