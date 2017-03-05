SPCA pet of the week

Mattie the adoptable cat has a special story. She arrived at the shelter as a small, grey tabby cat, pregnant with two kittens. Mattie was fiercely protective of her kittens, who became friendly once they were big enough that they did not need to be with her. But Mattie was still unsure about humans.

After nine months in a community room, Mattie had a change of heart. She seemed to have made the connection that people bring her food. Now she is blossoming into a curious, playful cat who wants to be petted! Mattie has such a unique, wonderful personality. She is looking for someone who understands what a privilege it is to receive her trust and affection. Mattie is about 3 years old.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday