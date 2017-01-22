SPCA pet of week

Meet Jimmy

A big brown dog with floppy ears stands tall on his back legs. Uh-oh, is he about to get in trouble? No! He’s learning to climb a ladder! He’s almost brave enough to take the first step with his back foot, but not quite yet.

This is Jimmy, an adoptable dog at the SPCA of Hancock County. We are in awe of Jimmy’s positive attitude toward life. He is incredibly smart and willing to figure out any puzzle for a treat. He is gentle with children and will do all of his tricks for them, although he’s too strong for them to walk on leash.

Jimmy loves to play. He is so excited to play with other dogs that he forgets how big he is. If he has a doggie friend, they’ll need to be very tolerant while he develops his canine social skills and learns not to hog the show.

If you’re looking for a loyal sidekick who looks tough but has a heart made of marshmallows, ask us about Jimmy.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday