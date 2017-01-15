SPCA pet of week

Bailey is a big cat with a tiny, delicate pink nose, a white triangle on her face and yellow eyes.

She wears a tuxedo so she’s always prepared in case she gets invited to a formal dinner.

While she’s waiting for her dinner invitation to arrive, she takes afternoon tea in the window seat. She takes her tea with a dollop of cream, but always declines the sugar.

She always says she has enough sweetness to spread around. Bailey is nine years old. She likes other cats and is very gentle with children.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday