SPCA Pet Fair set at Woodlawn

ELLSWORTH — The SPCA of Hancock County will host its ninth annual Pet Fair at the Woodlawn Museum Gardens & Park at the Black House on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-4 p.m.

The fair will include a blessing of the animals, food, crafts and games for children and dogs. The highlight of the afternoon will be the Pet Parade. Leashed dogs and their human companions are welcome to take part in the parade. All participants will be awarded a blue ribbon.

“We are so excited to have our fair in Ellsworth for the first time,” said Jamie O’Keefe, SPCA board president. “This is a fun event for all ages. It is also a great way to find out more about the SPCA and to meet some of the wonderful dogs and cats we have available for adoption.”

The tented event will be held rain or shine.

All of the proceeds will support the operation of the SPCA’s animal shelter on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Since opening the doors of its expanded shelter in 2010, the SPCA has cared for and found homes for hundreds of surrendered, abandoned and homeless dogs and cats. The nonprofit organization serves all of Hancock County. Call the SPCA at 667-8088.