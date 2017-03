SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Coda restaurant is holding a benefit dinner on Wednesday, March 15, to raise money for the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) of Hancock County.

The restaurant is featuring a special three-course menu at a cost of $50 per person. A total of $15 from each dinner will be donated to the SPCA.

Reservations are recommended. Call 244-8133.