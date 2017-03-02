Soup-making class offered

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Chef Bill Morrison will teach The Art of Soup Making at the Common Good Café, 19 Clark Point Road, on Friday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m.

In this hands-on class, participants will learn how to make stock, the different stages of making a variety of different styles of soup and how to substitute ingredients, all while having a professional available to help them perfect their knife skills. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free soups also will be covered.

The class fee is by donation. To enroll, contact Fran Martin at 244-4085 or [email protected]. The deadline for enrollment is Sunday, March 5.