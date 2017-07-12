Soprano Mittelhauser, harpist Durand-McDonnell to play at Hall

MOUNT DESERT — Soprano Celeste Mittelhauser and harpist Phoebe Durand-McDonnell will perform classical, baroque and Celtic music at the Otter Creek Hall on Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

Mittelhauser and Durand-McDonnell have performed regularly together for the past four years in venues around Down East Maine, including the Surry Arts Barn and Schoodic Arts for All in Winter Harbor.

They bring their versatile musical skills together to create programs that include everything from traditional folk airs and ballads to classical operatic, sacred and art song selections.

Originally from Gouldsboro, Mittelhauser is studying for her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Southern Maine. In April, she won first place in division VI of the State NATS voice competition in Lewiston. Her opera credits include “Trial by Jury,” “The Mikado” and “Princess Ida” with the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Maine and Otto Nicolai’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at the University of Southern Maine.

Durand-McDonnell grew up in Bar Harbor and is studying for her bachelor’s degree in harp performance at Oberlin Conservatory under harpist Yolanda Kondonassis. She has performed at Oberlin Conservatory, the Boston University Tanglewood Institute in Lenox, Mass., the Pierre Monteux School in Hancock, the National Music Festival in Chestertown, Md., and on the NPR radio show “From the Top.” She has a strong interest in ancient and baroque harp performance.

Tickets cost $12 at the door.