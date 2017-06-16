Somesville exhibit to open

MOUNT DESERT — An opening reception for the Mount Desert Island Historical Society exhibit “Somesville: A Sense of Place” will take place at the Somesville Museum and Gardens on Friday, June 23, from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Somesville, the small village at the heart of Mount Desert Island, has a rich history. The waterway that runs through Somesville was once used by Native Americans as a passage across the island. Abraham Somes, the island’s first colonial settler, built lumber and wool mills along the rushing waters, establishing Somesville as the industrial center of the island for over 100 years. Although Somesville is a much quieter town than it once was, it has retained the unique qualities that make it unmistakable.

“Somesville: A Sense of Place” portrays five residents of Somesville, ranging in age from 12 to 80, and their perspectives on what makes the village home.

“I have a little blip of memory of every corner in Somesville, the small place that it is,” said Susan Allen.

Through these stories, visitors to the exhibit will find a story of Somesville not only replete with cops, spies, loons and alewives, but which illuminates unique questions about the past and future of Maine’s small towns. These short films will be displayed in our exhibit in the Selectmen’s Building at the center of the village.

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island. Visit www.mdihistory.org for more information.