BAR HARBOR — Youth services Librarian Mae Corrion will lead an intergenerational craft time to make sock snowmen at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.

This craft is fun for everyone: parents, kids and grandparents. Each participant should bring one child’s-size white crewcut sock to make the snowman’s body, the Jesup will provide the rest.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].