Skeletons subject of presentation

MOUNT DESERT — The Chewonki Foundation will make an interactive natural history presentation about skeletons at the Northeast Harbor Library on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Vertebrates – including fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals – are some of the most advanced creatures on the planet. They all have one main thing in common: an internal skeleton.

Participants will gain a better understanding of the skeletal system by looking closely at the bones of many different vertebrates while comparing them to their own skeletons. The assembly of a 16-foot pilot whale skeleton will give participants the opportunity to investigate the physiological adaptations these animals require to survive in the depths of the ocean.

This free event is open to the public.