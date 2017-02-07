Skatepark paint and sip set

BAR HARBOR — A paint and sip event with artist Katie Noble Churchill will take place at Choco-Latte on Friday, Feb. 10, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Everyone will paint a picture to take home with them while sipping coffee, tea, hot chocolate or wine if they are of age. Participants may bring a picture to copy or use one of Noble Churchill’s paintings of Sugarloaf snowboarding, skiing or trails as a model.

Acrylic paints, canvases, brushes, etc. will be provided.

The event is sponsored by ArtWaves. All proceeds go to the MDI Skatepark.

Register at artwavesmdi.com/events-calendar. Call Katie at 664-3016.