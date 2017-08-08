Short about Shakespeare Kids to premiere

BAR HARBOR — Local film director Peter Logue and producer Kristin Leffler will premiere their documentary short “The Crooked Road Shakespeare Kids” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

For six months, the Quietside Productions filmmaking duo followed nine Bar Harbor-based home school students, instructor Tom Crikelair and the play’s directors Andrew Simon and Brittany Parker of Barn Arts Collective as they prepared and ultimately performed Shakespeare’s “King Henry IV, Part 1.”

“It is an enlightening experience to be in the presence of these kids, and it is our hope that audiences will connect with their story in the same way that we have over the past year,” said Logue.

The hometown premiere screening is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 at the door to help fund festival submission fees. The film runs approximately 18 minutes and will be followed by a question-and-answer session and a live performance of select scenes by The Crooked Road Shakespeare Kids.

Quietside Productions, comprised of Logue and Leffler, is a new film production company committed to telling the stories of the people of Maine and beyond. Logue grew up in Southwest Harbor and has made a series of documentaries, including “The Search for the White Rose” and “Outrunning Parkinson’s.” He was named the 2016 Maine Multimedia/Film Fellow by the Maine Arts Commission. Leffler received a College Television Award from the Television Academy for her documentary short “Following Flame” in 2014 and was recognized by the Alaska Press Club for her work as a radio documentarian in Nome, Alaska.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie venue, located at 35 Cottage St. Visit criteriontheatre.org.