SFOA to hold vacation camp

BAR HARBOR — Summer Festival of the Arts will offer a February Vacation camp at the Criterion Theatre and YWCA from Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24, with performances and presentations set for Saturday, Feb. 25.

Morning sessions at the Criterion will be a musical theater review of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Afternoon arts and crafts related to the “Beauty and the Beast” theme will take place at ArtWaves’ YWCA campus.

Full-day or half-day options are available.

Space is limited. Register at www.sfoamaine.org. Email [email protected] or call 244-3855.