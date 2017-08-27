Seronde family exhibit planned

BAR HARBOR — The Adele Seronde-Perkins-Herter family of Maine and Arizona will hold its Fourth annual Family Art Exhibition at Adele Seronde’s studio, 386 Bay View Drive, over Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The exhibition will offer diverse works by 13 family members in three generations, including paintings, ceramics, weavings, photographs, hand-forged knives, furniture, books and mixed media.

Proceeds of art sales will be shared with the Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center. Since 1998, Willowind has provided therapeutic and recreational opportunities to hundreds of disabled and fully abled riders from the Mount Desert Island and Trenton communities. Visit www.willowind.org.

The exhibition will be open Friday from 1-7 p.m. with an opening reception at 2 p.m. featuring banjo and saxophone music and vocals by Katherine Perkins and Danny Fisher-Lochhead. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 1-5 p.m.