Sebelin to lead yoga-writing workshop

BAR HARBOR — Yoga instructor and writer Kate Sebelin will lead a workshop called “Yoga & Writing: Rewrite Your Story” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. In this workshop, Sebelin will weave together practices of yoga and writing to unlock some of the old stories people carry with them and shine a new light on them.

Sebelin has been practicing yoga for 10 years. It helped her rediscover her passion for writing and storytelling and her curiosity about people and their stories.

Yoga and writing can both help turn memories of hurt, resentment and loss into life lessons about love and acceptance, compassion and strength. Sebelin believes that yoga and writing work symbiotically: the yoga practice helps steady the body and mind, encouraging the awakening and movement of energy, and the writing offers the opportunity to move the stories out of ones being, often bringing more clarity in the process.

No yoga or writing knowledge is needed for this event. Participants should bring a yoga mat if they have one, a journal and a pen. Registration is requested for this event, though drop-in spaces may be available. To register, email [email protected]. For more information, call the Jesup at 288-4245.