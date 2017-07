BAR HARBOR — Big Moose Band will play for a night of contra dancing at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. The caller for this month’s dance is Bill Schubeck.

All dances are taught, so no contra dance knowledge is needed. Nondancers can listen to the music. A donation of $6 from adults is requested to help pay the caller.

Call 288-4245 or [email protected].