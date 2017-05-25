Schubeck to call contra dance

BAR HARBOR — Bill Schubeck will call and the Big Moose Band will play at a contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Dancers of all abilities are welcome. No partner is needed. All dances are taught beforehand, so even contra dance novices can join in.

Big Moose features area musicians Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Michael Marion, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Dave Quinby, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

A $6 donation from adults to pay the caller is requested. Children and College of the Atlantic students enter free. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].