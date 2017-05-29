Schoodic Institute offers retreat

WINTER HARBOR — An Acadia artist retreat will be held at Schoodic Point from June 18-24.

Four artists and several ranger/naturalists will lead the retreat, focusing on the maritime forest and coastal ecology. The retreat is an opportunity to paint while learning more about the ecology of natural subjects and gain inspiration from other environmentally-oriented artists.

Housing at Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park and a meal plan are part of this package and allow artists to concentrate on their art.

Program leaders include Jana Matusz, an experienced plein air painter; Melissa Fischer, a nature artist who focuses on sketching quickly; Ron Parlin, an oil painter; and Linda Mahoney, a plein air painter.

Registration is required. Call Kate Petrie, artist-in-residence coordinator, at 288-1312.

Visit www.schoodicinstitute.org.