Samba Meets Jazz again

BAR HARBOR — A Samba Meets Jazz concert will be performed at The Criterion Theatre by New York-based jazz masters hailing from Brazil, Argentina and the U.S. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m.

Directed by 2017 Grammy nominee and virtuoso bassist Nilson Matta, the concert will feature Eric Alexander (saxophone), Dave Stryker (guitar), Dario Eskenazi (piano), Jay Ashby (trombone) and Fernando Saci (percussion).

“These Grammy-winning and nominated masters have played on stages across the world – from Newport and Montreux Jazz festivals to Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl,” said Alice Schiller, organizer of the Samba Meets Jazz workshop at College of the Atlantic where they’ll be teaching next week.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with the Criterion to bring them to Bar Harbor.”

Matta, called the “modern master of contemporary Brazilian music” by “Downbeat Magazine,” is considered one of the greatest bass players in the world.

The concert is the culmination and celebration of the week of Bar Harbor workshops where participants learn from these leaders in jazz, Latin jazz and Afro-Cuban styles.

“Samba Meets Jazz puts together world-renowned masters who bring an amazingly joyful experience of Brazilian, Afro-Cuban, tango and straight ahead jazz – all in one place,” said Matta.

For information about Samba Meets Jazz workshops in Bar Harbor, call 917-620-8872.

Tickets cost $15 in the orchestra, $20 in the balcony and $10 for students in the orchestra. Tickets are available for purchase at criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before the show.