Salty Dog hangs show

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Fine artists Chris Gray, Wini Smart, Marc Fink, Gay Paratore, Julie Spahr, Beth Lambert and Philip Steel will be featured in The Salty Dog Gallery through July. Sculptures by Greg Ondo, Jim Green and Sydney Roberts Rockefeller also will be on display in the show that closes Aug. 3.

Gray is well-known both for his visual art and Celtic music. Smart has had her own gallery both in Northeast Harbor and Florida for many years. Paratore has won national awards for her detailed paintings of antique cars. Spahr’s oil paintings are primarily landscapes of Mount Desert Island. Lambert is a colorist showing impressionistic landscapes and seascapes of the island. Fink is displaying a few of his oil paintings and hand-pulled prints. Resident artist Philip Steel is showing new watercolors and oil paintings of commercial fishermen.

The Warp Trio will play a concert at the gallery on Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. “A talented group that exemplifies the genre-obliterating direction of contemporary classical music,” said Free Times. The Warp Trio is Mikael Darmanie on piano, Ju Young Lee on cello and Josh Henderson on violin.

Geoff Kauffman will sing songs of the sea, songs of the earth, songs of the heart and the spirit on Monday, July 31. Ancient ballads, work songs and songs of love; poignant songs of people in struggle, humorous glimpses of human foibles and insights into history will be woven into Kauffman’s concert. He plays concertina and guitar.

The Salty Dog Gallery is at 322 Main St. Call 244-5918.