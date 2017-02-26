Russell to tell all at historian’s forum

MOUNT DESERT — Jack Russell will make a presentation about Mount Desert Island history at a historians’ forum at the Sound Schoolhouse on Friday, March 3, from 12-1 p.m.

After co-chairing (with Cookie Horner) the Acadia Centennial celebration in 2016, Russell has returned to a substantial writing project begun several years ago. The presentation will feature excerpts from a book that he plans to complete by 2020. “Acadian Passages: Essays on Place through Time” is an illustrated lecture that will address subjects ranging from Acadia’s earliest geological events to the challenges of the Anthropocene era.

The purpose of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s historians’ forum is to provide a setting where authors can bring their works-in-progress before a considerate audience for feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement. After the talk, Russell will facilitate a discussion with members of the audience. Participants are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch. Carpooling is suggested, since parking at the Sound Schoolhouse is limited, particularly in winter.

The Mount Desert Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island.