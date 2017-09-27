Rudalevige to share cookbook, culinary ethic

BAR HARBOR — Cookbook author and chef Christine Burns Rudalevige will teach how to make sustainable, delicious meals when she brings her book “Green Plate Special: Sustainable and Delicious Recipes” to the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Rudalevige, a food writer and classically trained chef, will bring some samples.

“Green Plate Special” is filled with cooking ideas for both home cooks and eco-advocates, including recipes for meatless mains, summer barbecue and side dishes. Rudalevige included tips for reducing food waste, greening the kitchen and making the most out of local food sources.

“Green Plate Special” won the 2017 Readable Feast Award for Best Socially-Conscious Cookbook and Honorable Mention for Best Cookbook of New England. Rudalevige has worked as a chef, a farmers’ market manager and a boutique caterer. She founded the Family Fish Project – a website dedicated to eating seafood at home – and later worked as a lead culinary instructor at Stonewall Kitchen. Over the past four years, Rudalevige has written the weekly “Green Plate Special” column for the Maine Sunday Telegram.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].