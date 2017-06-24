Rowan to teach, talk map skills

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hope Rowan, author of “Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids’ Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island,” will share her map-making skills with children and families at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Rowan, who freelances as a cartographer for local towns and environmental organizations, and who created the maps in her hiking guide, will work with the library’s Summer Story Camp campers on a mapping project that morning. During this session, the kids will create their own maps of Mount Desert Island, mapping special places and learning about map symbology.

At the evening book event, Rowan will discuss her book, “Ten Days in Acadia,” which features 10 great regional hikes designed with young families in mind. A fictional 12-year-old girl named Hattie describes plants, animals, lakes and more outdoor discoveries with readers. Kids will enjoy trail maps, photos, hiking safety tips, ideas for rainy days and full-color drawings by Maine artist Jada Fitch.

Books will be available for sale and signing. Call 244-7065.