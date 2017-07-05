Rowan to talk about ‘Ten Days in Acadia’

BAR HARBOR — Hope Rowan, who lives on Mount Desert Island, will give an author talk and sign copies of “Ten Days in Acadia: A Kid’s Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

In the book, the reader sees Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island through the eyes of 12-year-old Hattie, a fictional girl who recounts her time hiking here. Hattie describes 10 different hiking trails, giving details of everything she sees, hears, smells and feels while hiking with her parents, younger brother and dog.

The book engages and entertains kids while they are exploring nature and hiking the trails. It includes first-person accounts from Hattie along with full-color trail maps, photographs and illustrated field notes about flora and fauna by Maine artist Jada Fitch. “Ten Days in Acadia” also contains hiking tips, rainy-day ideas and a resource list that will make this an excellent companion for both kids and parents during a visit to Acadia.

Rowan grew up in eastern Massachusetts and has been camping in Maine since she was in a crib. She has a degree in music from Colby College in Waterville, but her love of Acadia led her to obtain an advanced degree in human ecology from the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, and she spent a season working in land management for Acadia National Park. She has spent the past 15 years creating and designing maps as a certified geographic information systems professional while also teaching children about mapmaking.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust also is a co-sponsor of this event. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].