Roper to talk about Asticou

BAR HARBOR — Mary Roper, the garden manager at Asticou Azalea Garden, will give a lecture at Garland Farm on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m.

Rhododendrons and azaleas from Beatrix Farrand’s Reef Point estate provide the primary character of Asticou Azalea Garden, along with many unique and well-loved trees. The story of Asticou’s creation and the many historic plants it contains, including the high-elevation forms of azaleas and other surprising Farrand selections, will be covered by this afternoon of photos and discussion. With efforts underway to link the Farrand Herbaria with existing plants, ties to Reef Point grow ever stronger. Propagation efforts reveal unexpected characteristics in old cultivars and offer new forms and color as plants are grown from seed.

The talk, sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society, is free to the public. Refreshments will be available after the talk. For more information, or to request a disability accommodation, call 581-2937 or email [email protected]