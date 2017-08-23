Rogers to receive achievement award

BAR HARBOR — Elizabeth Barlow Rogers will be given the 2017 Beatrix Farrand Society Lifetime Achievement Award at a lecture and reception in her honor at the Maine Seacoast Mission on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.

Rogers is a co-founder of the Central Park Conservancy, where she played a lead role until 1996. The conservancy successfully revitalized Central Park in New York City to be one of the most important parks in the world. Rogers and her husband co-own the C.L. Browning Ranch, an educational site located in Johnson City, Texas.

Rogers’ books include “Frederick Law Olmstead’s New York,” “Rebuilding Central Park: A Management and Restoration Plan” and “Green Metropolis: The Extraordinary Landscape of New York City as Nature, History and Landscape Design.” Rogers has received many honors, including the LaGasse Medal from the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Gold Medal from the New York Botanical Garden and the Jane Jacobs Medal for lifetime achievement from the Rockefeller Foundation.

This event is free to the public. A reception will follow the lecture. Space is limited. To reserve a seat or to request a disability accommodation, call 581-2937 or email [email protected]