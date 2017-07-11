Robinson to talk at Jesup Library

BAR HARBOR — Author and environmentalist Kim Stanley Robinson will talk about and sign copies of his book “New York 2140” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m.

The New York Times-bestselling author’s newest novel envisions New York City in the next century, as sea levels rise and every skyscraper in New York becomes an island.

Robinson has been called one of the greatest living science fiction writers and also was called one of the most important political writers working in America today by “The New Yorker.”

Robinson has won the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards. He is the author of more than 20 books, including the bestselling Mars trilogy and the critically acclaimed “Forty Signs of Rain,” “The Years of Rice,” “Salt” and “2312.” He lives in Davis, Calif.

Books will be on sale courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust also is a co-sponsor of this event. Call 288-4245 or [email protected].