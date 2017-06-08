River Whyless to play Chummy’s Boathouse

TREMONT — A concert featuring River Whyless with the Blake Rosso Band will take place at Chummy’s Boathouse in Bernard on Wednesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert is part of the Boathouse Concert Series sponsored by the Barn Arts Collective and Howling Woods.

River Whyless is the Asheville, N.C.-based folk rock band with strong local ties. Ryan O’Keefe, one of the band’s singer-songwriters, grew up in Gouldsboro. The band is gaining national attention with their newest album, “We All the Light,” largely written in a woodshed in Maine in the summer of 2015. River Whyless has been touring the country for the past year with the album, including stops at the Newport Folk Festival and Bonnaroo Music Festival.

“The immensely talented band from Asheville, N.C., was my favorite discovery at this year’s Americana Music Festival,” said NPR Music’s Bob Boilen. “River Whyless builds its music around fiddle, guitar and harmonies, with imagination and textures that set the band apart from many of its acoustic and folk-based peers.” The band performed on NPR as part of the Tiny Desk Concert series in 2016.

River Whyless is made up of four band members: O’Keefe on vocals and guitar, Halli Anderson on vocals and violin, Daniel Shearin on vocals, bass and harmonium and Alex McWalters on drums.

The evening will open with a set from the Blake Rosso Band, the local bluegrass/folk/rock band that was most recently seen at the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast. The five-piece group will play original songs inspired by life on the island, including “The Builder” and “Liberation.” The Blake Rosso Band is made up of Blake Rosso on vocals and guitar, Jim Coffman on vocals, fiddle and mandolin, Brittany Parker on vocals and ukulele, Sig Escholz on vocals and bass and Beau Lisy on vocals and percussion.

Tickets, which cost $10, are available at barnartscollective.com and at the door. The Blake Rosso Band plays at 6:30 p.m., followed by River Whyless at 7:30 p.m. The Boathouse is located at 2 Mitchell Road at the corner of Tremont Road (Route 102) in Bernard.

The Barn Arts Collective is a local organization that brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. Visit barnartscollective.com.