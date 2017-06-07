Ringing to remember victims

MOUNT DESERT — The United Church of Christ congregations of Mount Desert Island are joining together at noon on Tuesday, June 12, to remember the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla., one year ago with a simultaneous ringing of bells.

On June 12, 2016, 49 lives were lost, 53 were wounded.

Participating congregations include the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Mount Desert Street, the Somesville Union Meeting House and the Seaside United Church of Christ in Northeast Harbor.

Three congregations shall ring church bells in Bar Harbor, Northeast Harbor and Somesville together in memory of the victims and their families. “Please listen for the ringing of the bells, pray with us for those who lost their lives one year ago and for love to prevail,” an organizer said.

Contact Lee Maldonado at Seaside UCC at 276-5521 or [email protected].