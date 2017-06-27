Rich woodcuts on display at Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “An Abundance of Riches,” an exhibition of 41 woodcut prints by artist Andrea Rich, will be on view at the Wendell Gilley Museum from July 1 through Oct. 21.

Drawing on traditions as diverse as those of Albrecht Dürer and Japanese Ukiyo-e, Rich has traveled worldwide to portray the beauty of birds and animals in their habitats. Rich works from drawings and notes made in the field and then carves wood blocks and hand pulls prints in her studio, using up to 20 colors to produce vibrant and technically complex works of art. She creates editions of 30 or fewer prints.

“My prints are a visual record of the intriguing creatures that have enriched my life,” said Rich. “The woodcut process challenges me to focus on the essence of my subjects. At the same time, I am drawn to the smell of the wood, its texture and grain, and the pleasure I experience while carving. I begin working on a block of wood and realize later that hours have passed without notice.”

Rich has been awarded the title of Master Wildlife Artist by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wisconsin and is represented in collections in the United States and Europe. The prints in this exhibition are on loan from the Woodson Art Museum.

A reception will be held at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Thursday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

The Wendell Gilley Museum is a community center that endeavors to inspire appreciation of the visual arts, engagement in artistic creativity and respect and care for the natural world. The museum celebrates the life and work of Wendell Gilley, a pioneer in the field of decorative bird carving. The museum teaches the art of bird carving and presents art exhibitions and educational programs with a special focus on people, nature and art. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email Sean Charette at [email protected]