Resident artists present ‘Some Pictures,’ ‘Before Dusk’

TREMONT — Barn Arts Collective resident artists will present an original play and a new musical this weekend. “Some Pictures of a Floating World,” a new play by Matthew Minnicino and directed by Tara Elliott, will be shown at the Barn on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. “Before Dusk, Before Dawn,” a new musical by lead artists Eliza McCoy and Sam Stone, will be performed at the Bass Harbor Campground on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m.

“Some Pictures of a Floating World” is a play about cults, stories, joy, sadness, truth, lies and why people believe the things they believe. Minnicino and Elliott began development on this play last season at the Barn and showed the first act to the community. They are returning this year with the full play as part of the New Stage Series, welcoming back works previously in development at the Barn that are now further along in their process. The show is “rated R.”

“Before Dusk, Before Dawn” is a new musical that will be performed at the Bass Harbor Campground, part of a new collaboration in which the campground hosts Barn Arts resident artists in exchange for a performance at the end of the week.

“‘Before Dusk’ is a folk tale for audiences of all ages about love, light and misadventure in the woods,” said McCoy. “And it features all original music!”

The Barn Arts Collective is a local organization that brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. Visit barnartscollective.com.