Rescue dog subject of author talk

BAR HARBOR — Tom Ryan, the New York Times bestselling author of “Following Atticus,” will talk about and sign copies of his newest book, “Will’s Red Coat: The Story of One Old Dog Who Chose To Live Again,” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

Ryan first saw Will’s picture on his “Following Atticus” Facebook page. At the time, Will was languishing in a shelter after his owners could no longer care for him, and he was bound to be euthanized. Ryan decided to adopt Will and give him a home for his last days, but when Ryan brought Will home, he witnessed firsthand the dog’s heartache and fear. After several biting and violent episodes, Ryan realized that what Will truly needed was to learn to trust and love again. With endless patience and empathy, the once angry and depressed canine transformed into a happy, playful soul with a puppylike zest for discovery. Surprising everyone, Will lived for two-and-a-half years and inspired hundreds of thousands of fans with his courage, resilience and remarkable heart.

Ryan is the founder of the Newburyport, Mass., newspaper The Undertoad and served as its publisher and editor for over a decade. In 2007, he sold the newspaper and moved to the White Mountains of New Hampshire to hike with his miniature schnauzer, Atticus M. Finch, climbing more than 2,500 peaks and writing the New York Times bestseller “Following Atticus” about the experience. After raising thousands of dollars for Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, Mass., the pair was inducted into the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) Hall of Fame as co-recipients of the “Human Hero of the Year Award.” Through their efforts with Will, Ryan and Atticus received the Massachusetts School of Law Humane-itarian Award.

Ryan writes the “The Adventures of Tom & Atticus” column in the North Country News and the blog “The Adventures of Tom and Atticus.” He lives in New Hampshire. Visit tomandatticus.blogspot.com or “Following Atticus” on Facebook.

While canine patrons are normally welcome at the library, Ryan will have his dog Samwise with him at the talk. Because of this, the library asks patrons not to bring their dogs with them. Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].