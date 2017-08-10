Religion is target in new novel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Charles Kowalski will talk about his novel “Mind Virus” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

“Mind Virus,” Kowalski’s first book, tells the story of Robin Fox, a professor of world religions and retired military interrogator, and his race to stop a psychopath from unleashing global destruction.

When an unknown assailant releases a deadly virus, Fox is called back to the shadowy world of intelligence. Both the FBI and CIA suspect Islamic terrorists, but as Fox digs deeper, he discovers a conspiracy to wipe out religion from all corners of the world. He travels the globe in his race to save Earth from this massive devastation.

The book won the Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers Colorado Gold Award and was finalist for the Clive Cussler Grandmaster Award, Killer Nashville Claymore Award and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association Literacy Award.

Many may know Kowalski as the son of Vesta Kowalski, Southwest Harbor Public Library assistant. There will be books for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.