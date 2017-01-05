Rehearsals to start for spring concerts

ELLSWORTH — Rehearsals for The Acadia Choral Society’s spring concerts, to be held on May 6, 7 and 13, will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 121 Bucksport Road, on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. starting Jan. 17.

New members are always welcome, and no auditions are required. Members need not be trained singers to take part. Choristers will be provided with recordings of their voice part and will have the opportunity to attend sectional rehearsals in addition to rehearsals with the full chorus.

“It was such an honor to sing with ACS … . It was so much fun; but it was so much more than that. It was a highlight of the year,” wrote a chorus member who joined last year.

The concerts in May feature two major works, Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” and Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s “Te Deum (H146),” on the theme of “Rest and Rejoicing.” Fauré wrote that his “Requiem,” composed around 1890, is “dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.” The “Te Deum” is an ancient Latin hymn of praise often used to celebrate ceremonial occasions. Charpentier wrote this joyous, triumphant setting to commemorate a French victory in battle in 1692.

Contact the music director, Jamie Hagedorn at [email protected] or simply come to the first rehearsal. Visit www.acadiachoralsociety.org.