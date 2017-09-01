‘Red Turtle’ to be shown at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The French-Japanese anime film “The Red Turtle” will be screened at The Grand on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, at 2 p.m.

The film is a co-production of European producers and Studio Ghibli (“Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke”) and was nominated for this year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar. It is a wordless story of a man shipwrecked on a tropical island inhabited by turtles, crabs and birds. The PG-rated film runs 1 hour, 20 minutes.

The film is the next in the theater’s family weekend matinee series of the best recent family films. General admission tickets for this series cost $5 each.

Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.