Reception planned for Vennema show

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibit of new paintings by Maine artist Willa Vennema will open at Swallowfield with a public reception with the artist on Thursday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m.

During the summer months, Vennema paints the waters, woods, rocks and trees of Swans Island and surrounding islands using acrylic paints “en plein air.” During the winter months, Vennema experiments in her Portland studio. Her studio works are executed using the encaustic hot wax medium. These works have ranged from semi-abstract landscapes to fully abstract mixed media works.

The exhibit runs to Aug. 3. Swallowfield is at 104 Main St. in Northeast Harbor. Call 276-8087.